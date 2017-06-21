Forty Years Ago, June 21, 1977: Polls In The Valley

Indian Express front page, June 21, 1997 Indian Express front page, June 21, 1997

Carrying and storing of weapons, stones, brickbats and missiles have been banned throughout the Kashmir Valley for a period of three months. The prohibitory order comes in the wake of Union Home Minister Charan Singh’s declaration that everything possible will be done to ensure that the Assembly elections are free and fair.

Desai On A-bomb

Prime Minister Morarji Desai said in an interview that he would resign if India manufactured an atom bomb. Speaking to a Bonn-based conservative daily in Paris, Desai said, “I will give it to you in writing that we will not manufacture nuclear weapons. Even if the whole world arms with the atom, we will not do so.”

Janata Tussle In UP

A contest for the leadership of the Janata legislature party in UP appeared inevitable. The likely candidates are Ram Dhan and Ram Naresh Yadav, both Lok Sabha MPs from Azamgarh district. While Yadav was sponsored by the Bharatiya Lok Dal and Jana Sangh factions, Ram Dhan was supported by Janata treasurer, C.B. Gupta. Janata general secretary Nanaji Deshmukh and Health Minister Raj Narain arrived in Lucknow and held talks with the Janata MLAs.

Rebellion In Bombay

While 20 Congress MLAs announced their decision to quit the party, Chief Minister Vasantrao Chavan, in a bid to save the organisation, was meeting former chief minister, S.B. Chavan at the latter’s residence in Bombay. It is understood that the dissidents are unwilling to accept any resolution other than a change in the leadership of the legislature party.

Naxal Deaths

Justice Vashistha Bhargava, retired judge of the Supreme Court, is to probe the killing of Naxalites in Andhra Pradesh in “police encounters”.

