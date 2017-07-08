Forty Years Ago, July 8, 1977: Reddy For President

The wheel has turned full circle for Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, who after eight years of making his first bid for the Presidentship, emerged as the consensus candidate for the nation’s highest office. Most opposition parties, including the Congress, have conveyed their acceptance to the ruling party’s proposal to sponsor the Lok Sabha speaker for presidential election slated to take place on August 6. Janata Party general secretary, Madhu Limaye, said the Congress party’s concurrence for Reddy’s name was conveyed on phone by Y.B. Chavan. Leaders of Anna DMK, CPM, Forward Block, RSP, CPI and the Muslim League have also conveyed their support to Reddy’s candidature, said Limaye.

JP Clarifies

Jayaprakash Narayan clarified that his remark that his choice for the presidentship of India was Achyut Patwardhan had been made in a private conversation and had somehow got into the Press, “greatly embarrassing me and also Mr Patwardhan”.

Mizo Accord Flops

The rebel Mizo leader, Laldenga, has repudiated the “peace accord” he signed with the Union government on July 1, last year. In a letter addressed to his supporters in the outlawed Mizo National Front, Laldenga has said he signed the agreement with the authorities in New Delhi under duress and as such it had no meaning. Cyclostyled copies of Laldenga’s letter are being circulated in the Union Territory of Mizoram. The rebel Mizo leader had signed an agreement with representatives of the Union government, voluntarily accepting the Indian Constitution, abjuring violence and assuring to bring out his armed men into mutually agreed camps to lead an honourable life as peaceful citizens of India. Although the agreement was signed more than a year ago, not a single MNF personnel came overground and the rebel leaders continued to dilly-dally on the issue implementation of the accord.

