Forty Years Ago, July 27, 1977: Morarji’s Apology

Prime Minister Morarji Desai apologised in the Lok Sabha that the Leader of the Opposition, Y.B. Chavan, had not been given a seat in the front row at the swearing-in ceremony of the new president, Sanjiva Reddy. Desai made this gesture when a Congress member, Vayalar Ravi, raised the issue. He said this reflected the Janata government’s attitude towards the Opposition.

EMS On Indira

CPM General Secretary E.M.S. Namboodiripad said if the former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, succeeds in her plan of staging a comeback, the people will again be placed under an authoritarian regime. He said Mrs Gandhi’s recent interview with David Frost on BBC and her speeches at Nagpur and Paunar are clear indications that she is planning to stage a comeback. Namboodiripad reiterated his party’s plea that the Janata government should put the former prime minister and her colleagues in the Emergency regime under trial.

Indira-Vinoba Talks

Just before Indira Gandhi left the Paunar Ashram for Nagpur after three days of stay and extensive talks with Acharya Vinoba Bhave, the 82-year-old Bhoodan leader said Mrs Gandhi had no political talks with him during her stay. Before she left, Mrs Gandhi was asked by newsmen if she was satisfied with her talks. “I never came for talks,” she replied. “I just came to meet him (Vinobaji)…”

Letters Burnt

Acharya Vinoba Bhave has consigned to flames all the correspondence he had with Indira Gandhi during the Emergency. Disclosing this to reporters, he said publishing that correspondence did not arise.

Tripura CM

A six-member Janata-CPM coalition government headed by Radhika Ranjan Gupta assumed office in Agartala.

