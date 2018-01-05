January 5, 1978, Forty Years Ago January 5, 1978, Forty Years Ago

Reddi, Chavan Sacked

Indira Congress expelled Brahmananda Reddi and Y.B. Chavan from the “Indian National Congress”. The previous day, Reddi’s Congress had expelled Mrs Gandhi and her supporters from the other Indian National Congress. The decision to expel Reddi and Chavan was taken at a meeting of the Indira Congress Working Committee presided by Mrs Gandhi.

West Asia Plan

US President Jimmy Carter set out America’s fundamental principles for Middle-East peace settlement, including recognition of the rights of the Palestinian people and their participation in deciding their own future. Egypt’s president, Anwar Sadat, met Carter for 50 minutes when the US president made a brief stop in Aswan, Egypt, while flying from Saudi Arabia to France. Carter said that before a just and

comprehensive peace can be achieved, the Palestinian problem must be resolved in all its aspects. The solution, he said, “must recognise the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people”.

Morarji On NPT

Prime Minister Morarji Desai indicated that India will be willing to sign the Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT) if nuclear powers fulfil three conditions. The three principle conditions are: They must give up all nuclear testing; stop adding to the stockpiles and decide to progressively dismantle their nuclear weapons; and themselves must accept the safeguards they are suggesting to others.

India’s Australia Win

India won its first Test in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where the first ever Test match was played 101 years ago. It defeated Australia by a margin of 222 runs. India had to wait 12 Test matches before beating Australia for the first time on their own soil. Chandrasekhar had a match tally of 12 for 104.

