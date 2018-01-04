Forty Years Ago: January 4, 1978 Forty Years Ago: January 4, 1978

Delhi Declaration

US President Jimmy Carter and Prime Minister Morarji Desai rounded off two days of discussions by signing an agreed document which will be known as the Delhi Declaration. It says: “We believe that a cooperative and stable world order depends on the right of each people to determine its own form of government and each nation its own political, social and economic policies.” PM Desai read out the declaration and President Carter spoke briefly on the occasion. “At the heart of the friendship between India and the United States is our declaration that the moral values of our people must guide the actions of our states.”

Congress vs Congress

Mrs Indira Gandhi has set up her party’s working committee. The members of the new committee, apart from Mrs Gandhi herself, are the seven members who resigned from the CWC in protest against the suspension of Devraj Urs. It will be interesting to see if there if any “battle of expulsions” between the two Congresses. Brahmananda Reddi’s CWC expelled Mrs Gandhi and her comrades from the party. It will not be surprising if Mrs Gandhi’s working committee “expels” Reddi and his comrades from her Congress.

Fight RSS

Mrs Indira Gandhi called upon the youth and students to organise themselves to fight the RSS and strive for safeguarding their interests. She was addressing a meeting of the national executive and state leaders of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) in the morning. The NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, has also split into two groups following the division of the party yesterday.

Narayan Dead

Dr Shriman Narayan, a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi and a former governor of Gujarat, died at Gwalior last night. He was 85. Narayan passed away after suffering a heart attack. All Gandhian institutions were declared closed as a mark of respect to him.

