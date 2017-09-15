Forty Years Ago: Indira’s capital talk

Indian Express paper clipping from September 15, 1977 Indian Express paper clipping from September 15, 1977

In her first major public appearance in the capital since she was ousted from power, former prime minister Indira Gandhi launched an all-out attack on the Janata government for its lack of direction, distorted priorities and approach to planning. The former prime minister delivered a lecture on “self-reliance or surrender” organised by the Krishna Menon Society. The Kamani auditorium in New Delhi, where the event was held, overflowed with an excited, cheering crowd. Mrs Gandhi spoke extempore for 35 minutes, covering a wide range of topics from the Farakka talks to the Belchi incident involving Dalits in Bihar. Her opening remarks reflected the atmosphere of fear about impending arrest. With the solid wall of photographers on one side and power lights (for TV cameras) on the other, “I feel as if I am already in jail” was how she began her speech.

RSS on Janata

The RSS is not acting as the muscle of the erstwhile Jana Sangh in the Janata Party, Yadavarao Joshi, organising secretary of the RSS, said. He mentioned the controversial Madhu Limaye-Balasaheb Deoras meeting in May in Bombay and said the Janata’s approach to the question of the RSS merger was unacceptable, because their assumptions about the RSS were wrong. The Janata Party wanted the RSS to liquidate and become its volunteer youth corps. This could not be possible, because the RSS was not a youth organisation nor was it a volunteer corps. He said the fear of a RSS-dominated nation was being whipped up by Indira Gandhi and people like her. Joshi recalled that after the ban on the RSS was lifted in 1949, the Congress Working Committee had passed a resolution calling for the RSS to join, but Jawaharlal Nehru reversed it.

Indo-USSR panel

The governments of India and the Soviet Union decided to upgrade the Indo-Soviet Joint Committee to enable closer collaboration in the economic, technological and cultural fields. External affairs minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Soviet deputy prime minister, I.V. Arkhipov, will be the co-chairmen of the commission.

