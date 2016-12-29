December 29, 1976, Forty Years Ago

Indo-Soviet Trade

Indo-Soviet trade is expected to cross the Rs 10 million mark next year. A protocol covering most of the trade plan for 1977 was signed by Soviet deputy minister for foreign trade, I.T. Grishin and foreign trade secretary P.C. Alexander. The proposed level of trade is nearly 20 per cent higher than what has been envisaged for this year. Pig iron and steel will form a major component of the Indian commodities and the Soviet Union has agreed to supply crude oil on a long-term basis.

Admit Wrongs

Union minister of state for home, Om Mehta, declared that there could be no place for dialogue with the opposition unless they declared that they would not indulge in violence and agitational politics. Speaking to Congress workers in Bhubaneswar, Mehta said the government was prepared for a dialogue with the opposition but the basis for such a dialogue could be the admission that what they did in the past was wrong.

Confusion After Mao

Chairman Hua Kuo-feng announced the creation of a theoretical Marxist contingent to clear the ideological and political confusion created by Madam Chiang Ching and her three accomplices. Hua, who succeeded Mao Zedong as the chairman of the Communist Party of China revealed his plans while announcing the “good news” of a book of Mao’s unpublished writings.

Missing Girls

Operations for rescuing young girls of the polyandrous region of the Garhwal division from the brothels of Delhi and other important cities of western UP are underway. Details of the operation are being kept a secret and the enquiries about the “missing girls” are being discreetly made so as not to arouse the suspicions of their relations, including husbands, who have themselves been encouraging them to go to these brothels tor making money.