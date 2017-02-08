Forty Years Ago, February 8, 1977: Limaye, Raj Narain

Bharatiya Lok Dal leader Raj Narain was released from Hissar jail. Samachar also reported the release of socialist leader Madhu Limaye from a jail in Bhopal. Limaye, before taking a train to Bombay, demanded that all detenus, irrespective of their ideological affiliations, be released from jail.

Janata, Ram Deal

One candidate, one symbol and one platform — this is what the chairman of the Janata Party and the Congress for Democracy, Morarji Desai and Jagjivan Ram, have agreed to at the instance of Jayaprakash Narayan. The Congress for Democracy will adopt the same symbol as the Janata Party, that of the Bharatiya Lok Dal — haldar (man with the plough). The election campaign will be joint. Flags may be different, but the election manifestoes will emphasise the same things: personal freedom, fundamental rights, a left-of-centre programme, right to work for all.

No Pressure: PM

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi refuted the suggestion that she had decided to hold parliamentary elections because of external pressure. Declaring that she never yielded to any pressures, Mrs Gandhi said the decision was taken only after external pressures had stopped. Mrs Gandhi said after Emergency was imposed, propaganda against it had been carried on abroad because the people of this country did not respond to it. Mrs Gandhi stressed the need for a strong and stable India and said that the diverse opposition groups would only bring instability at the Centre resulting in the collapse of democracy.

Priests Killed

Seven white Roman Catholic missionaries including four nuns, were killed by guerillas at Musami mission station 60 km from Salisbury (Harare, Zimbabwe), a church spokesman said. The three dead priests were all members of the Jesuit order.