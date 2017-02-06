Forty Years Ago, February 6, 1977: MISA Detenus

The orders of detention under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) against Viren J. Shah, a Congress (O) member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, and G.G. Parikh of Bombay have been revoked. They, however, would continue to be in judicial custody as they are among the 25 accused in the Baroda case.

PM’s Poll Campaign

Inaugurating the Delhi Congress election campaign at the Ram Lila grounds, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said even after the elections there would be no return to the “pre-Emergency era.” She warned that violence would not be tolerated and dismissed the Janata Party as a “mish-mash of parties including RSS and Marxist elements”. Mrs Gandhi was cheered by the crowds at several points towards the end, a section of the audience became restive so that in deference to the mood of the gathering, Mrs Gandhi cut her speech short. Democracy, Mrs Gandhi said, did not mean that false allegations, lies and slander could be allowed to go unchecked. The people of India wanted a strong Central government.

Giri Wakes Up

Former President V.V. Giri appealed to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to withdraw the Emergency “to prove that she stands equally for the constitutional and democratic traditions”. Giri stated that he had written to Mrs Gandhi in August last year to withdraw the Emergency. He said he was issuing the statement “as the nation may be under the impression that I did not advice the prime minister to remove the Emergency”.

Ram’s Complaint

Jagjivan Ram, chairman of the Congress for Democracy, said he would bring to the notice of the Election Commission instances of the “blatant use of state machinery for electioneering”. He claimed CBI officials posted outside his house were taking down the number of every car that entered the compound.