Forty Years Ago, February 4, 1977: Janata, Ram Deal

The Janata Party and the Congress for Democracy reached a seat understanding for Lok Sabha seats to avoid triangular contests. This is to avoid division of votes and consolidate all forces which want restoration of civil liberties and democracy. Talks were going on at the state-level with the Republican Party of India (Khobarade group), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Akali Dal, the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the Forward Bloc and the Peasants and Workers Party.

Detenus In Jail

A Janata Party spokesman contested the claim of the government on the release of almost all political prisoners and gave figures for many states, which showed that more than 16,000 persons are still held under MISA. The spokesman asserted that there were at least 40,000 persons arrested under the DIR and released on bail, against whom cases of political offences were pending. The detention figures given by the spokesman were: Madhya Pradesh 4,500, Uttar Pradesh 7,000 (including 1,200 described officially as political workers), Bihar 2,700, Maharashtra 1,200, Karnataka 250, Kerala 200, Punjab 100, Andhra Pradesh 80, Gujarat 50, Rajasthan 45. Political workers held under MISA in West Bengal were released. But about 15,000 people classified as Naxalites and others have been in prison for the past few years. After June 25, 1975, about 200 CPI-M workers and others had been arrested under DIR.

PM’s Riposte

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said the decision of the new party, Congress for Democracy, formed by Jagjivan Ram, to contest the elections jointly with the Janata Front clearly indicates the emergence of a new alliance. “It was said they will set up a separate party but at the same time it was also said they will contest the elections together with the Janata Front. What does that mean? It only means a new alliance, whether or not it is called as such,” she said.