Forty Years Ago, February 3, 1977: Jagjivan Ram Revolts

As the sensation of his resignation from the Union cabinet and the Congress spread in the country poised on nation-wide parliamentary polls, Jagjivan Ram looked forward to forging alliances with opposition parties for the coming elections. Sitting with Ram on the lawns of his residence while he spoke to the press, H.N. Bahuguna, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Nandini Satpathy, former chief minister of Orissa, K.R. Ganesh, former minister of state for finance, D.N. Tiwari, former MP from Bihar, and Raj Mangal Pandey, former UP minister, Ram announced that he was forming a new party, Congress for Democracy.

JP Welcomes Rebels

Before announcing his resignation from the Union government, Jagjivan Ram spoke to Jayaprakash Narayan on the telephone and sought his blessings. JP issued a statement: I congratulate Jagjivan Babu on his resignation from the central cabinet and the Congress party. I am sure the Janata Party will welcome him with open arms. I would also congratulate Bahuguna and Nandini Satpathy who too are reported to have resigned from the Congress. This is a historic moment and I think the coming elections will change the course of history and give a new lease of life to democracy and our democratic institutions and strengthen the power of the people.

Mrs Gandhi’s Retort

Prime Minister Mrs Gandhi told Jagjivan Ram that she has failed to understand why he should have resigned at a time when elections have been announced, most of the restrictions under the Emergency have been relaxed, press censorship has been withdrawn and prisoners released. In her reply to his letter of resignation, Mrs Gandhi said it was strange that he should have remained silent all these months and made “baseless charges” now. She reminded him that even at the AICC meeting in Guwahati, “you fully supported our policies and never expressed any reservation or doubt, whether directly or indirectly”.