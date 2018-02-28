Forty Years Ago, February 28, 1978: Reddi Quits

Front page of Indian Express on February 28, 1978 Front page of Indian Express on February 28, 1978

Brahmananda Reddi resigned from the Congress presidentship. In his resignation letter, Reddi said he was resigning from the presidentship of the Indian National Congress, assuming the responsibility for the party’s defeat in Karnataka. He said this letter was being placed before the Congress Working Committee for its acceptance. Asked about his future plans, Reddi replied: “I will remain in the Congress”.

Indira Wins Andhra

Indira Gandhi Congress wrested power from the official Congress, bagging a two-thirds majority in the Andhra Pradesh assembly. The Congress-I had won 155 of the 294 seats in the House, with the Janata Party finishing second with 55 seats. The official Congress finished a poor third with 25 seats. The Indira Congress had gone to the polls without an understanding or alliance with any other party, The official Congress had the CPI as ally while the CPM had joined the Janata. Along with the official Congress, the CPI also was routed.

Urs In Karnataka

Devaraj Urs returns as chief minister of Karnataka after a two-month break during which he led the Congress-I to an incredible victory in the assembly elections. The Congress-I bagged two-thirds majority capturing 149 seats in a house of 224 members.

Bail For Mrs Gandhi

Indira Gandhi was granted bail in two cases filed against her by the Shah Commission. According to the complaints lodged against her, Mrs Gandhi had committed the offence of refusing to bind herself by oath when asked to do so by the competent authority and by refusing to answer questions put to her on two different occasions when she appeared before the commission. A similar order of release on bail was pronounced in favour of Pranab Mukherjee, former Minister of State for Banking and Revenue.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya