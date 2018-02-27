Forty Years Ago, February 27, 1978: Congress-I in Karnataka

Front page of Indian Express on February 27, 1978 Front page of Indian Express on February 27, 1978

The Congress-I won a spectacular absolute majority in the 224-member Karnataka assembly. According to unofficial sources, which, however, did not lack confirmation, the party had annexed as many as 125 seats against a mere 48 by the Janata Party, though, according to figures officially announced, the position as between the two parties was 73 and 43. The Congress, which won only three of the seats officially declared, was almost totally wiped out in the state. Devaraj Urs, who spearheaded the sensational victory of his party, himself registered a huge win in his home constituency of Hunsur in Mysore district. He won by a margin of 12,000 votes. H D Deve Gowda, president of the State unit of the Janata Party, retained his Holenasipur seat by a margin of over 5,000 votes.

Bihar CM’s claim

Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur said that as much as Rs one crore was outstanding against the former prime ministers, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for using the Bihar government aircraft for electioneering and party purposes. Thakur, in a statement, said he would release the full list within three or four days furnishing full details of the journeys undertaken by the prime ministers, chief ministers, ministers and Congress leaders in the state using government aircraft for electioneering and party purposes. Thakur said that whenever the prime minister, Morarji Desai, and other ministers of the Janata governments used the government aircraft for such purposes, they had deposited amount incurred immediately.

No coalition: Janata

The Janata will not join a coalition government in any of the five states that went to polls. The policy of the party, finalised before the elections, is to allow the largest party in the assembly form the government. However, wherever possible, the Janata will even force President’s Rule and fresh polls.

