Forty Years Ago, February 2, 1977: George For Baroda

George Fernandes, chairman of the Socialist Party, has agreed to contest from Baroda for the Lok Sabha elections, said Surendra Mohan of the Janata Party. Fernandes is a main accused in the Baroda Dynamite Case and is detained under MISA in Tihar jail, Delhi.

MISA Detenues

The Union government said in Delhi that all detenues detained under MISA have been released. The cases of a very few persons of this category still under detention are now being processed expeditiously, an official press release said.

Lawyers’ Vigil

The Supreme Court Bar Association wants bar associations in district and high courts to set up vigilance committees and watch against “corrupt poll practices” which may adopted by any party .

Kerala Polls

The Kerala government announced elections to the state assembly will be held with Parliamentary polls, informing the State Election Commission.

Abu’s Take

The pocket cartoon of Abu Abraham said it all. The speech balloon for the cartoon with his famed two characters, who resemble politicians, read: They say the people are afraid. What about us?

Protest Photograph

The lead photograph on the front page was of a protest march by Delhi University students. It pointed to the changed atmosphere in the capital.

Amin’s Missing Planes

Two personal planes of Ugandan President Idi Amin that went missing on January 30 with 18 Britons has been found in Sudan. The passengers have been taken to Juba in southern Sudan.