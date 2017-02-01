Forty Years Ago, February 1, 1977: Morarji-George Meet

Janata Party Chairman Morarji Desai met George Fernandes, an accused in the Baroda dynamite case, when the latter was brought for trial. Fernandes is the chairman of the Socialist Party, a constituent of the Janata Party. The party general secretary, Surendra Mohan, said Fernandes had agreed to contest the Lok Sabha election as a Janata Party nominee. Several other leaders still in detention, including Raj Narain, Madhu Limaye, Karpoori Thakur, Nana Deshmukh and Sharad Yadav will also contest.

Janata Resolution

The national committee of the Janata Party removed all doubts about its participation in the Lok Sabha elections by formally resolving to “accept the electoral challenge thrown by the ruling party”. The party passed a resolution to this effect in view of statements by some leaders suggesting reconsideration of the decision to contest elections unless certain minimum demands were accepted. It resolved to accept the government’s challenge while reiterating its demand that every single political prisoner be released forthwith and that all constraints on the Press and public activity be lifted.

CPM’s Manifesto

The election manifesto of the CPM called upon the people to mobilise their votes to defeat the Congress drive for one-party dictatorship and subversion of the Constitution. It says the people must denounce this conspiracy to transform them into abject slaves. The manifesto — the first party manifesto to be issued for the Lok Sabha poll — says the suppression of democracy has been extended in the form of suppression of democracy within the Congress itself. It states that intensely anti-democratic and authoritarian forces of the Youth Congress have been emerging during recent months and in the election campaign. To give a fresh mandate to the Congress is to install a new force in power.