Forty Years Ago, December 1, 1977: Shah To Indira

The front page of The Indian Express on December 1, 1977 The front page of The Indian Express on December 1, 1977

The Shah Commission has requested the former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, to be present continually between December 5 and 10, when the commission inquires into the circumstances leading to the imposition of the Emergency. A galaxy of former ministers will be taking the witness stand. Those who will be attending include the defence minister, Jagjivan Ram, the former external affairs minister, Swaran Singh, former home minister, Brahmananda Reddy, the former defence minister, Bansi Lal, the former minister of state for home affairs, Om Mehta, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, J. Vengal Rao, and former chief ministers, Siddhartha Shankar Ray of West Bengal, H.N. Bahuguna of Uttar Pradesh, Hardeo Joshi of Rajasthan and Banarsi Das Gupta of Haryana.

Housing In Delhi The Delhi Administration will soon have its own housing board to promote the construction of houses. This is one of the several steps being taken by the Janata government to expedite the implementation of a massive housing programme to solve the problem in the Capital. The minister for works and housing, Sikandar Bakht, said in Parliament the Planning Commission had desired that 40,000 housing units should be built in Delhi every year.

Time Capsule

A high-level meeting of officials in New Delhi discussed arrangements to bring out the time capsule as the intelligence reports indicated that some elements might try to destroy its contents. Sources said the labourers digging the capsule outside Red Fort are awaiting instructions to bring it out.

Andhra Cyclone

The Janata Party chief Chandrasekhar said “the Andhra Pradesh government” has not proved equal to the occasion in tackling the cyclone situation and it is time the state governor and the Centre should seriously think about the situation.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App