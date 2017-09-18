Forty Years Ago: Bhutto Arrested

Nandini Satpathy, Janata leader and former Orissa chief minister, was arrested and released on bail. She met Morarji Desai and told him that the timing of the raids was “strange”. Nandini Satpathy, Janata leader and former Orissa chief minister, was arrested and released on bail. She met Morarji Desai and told him that the timing of the raids was “strange”.

Bhutto Arrested

The army arrested former Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and several of his supporters under a martial law regulation just two before the campaign opens for the elections in October. His detention for any length of time would effectively ruin his chances of being voted back to power. Military courts will be set up to try and decide cases of allegations involving Bhutto and his associates. This decision was announced by the Chief Martial Law Administrator, General Zia-ul Haq.

Sathpathy Gets Bail

Nandini Satpathy, Janata leader and former Orissa chief minister, was arrested and released on bail. She met Morarji Desai and told him that the timing of the raids was “strange”. She had earlier cabled him from abroad that it was unfair to have such raids on her house in absence. She asked newsmen to underline that all these cases against her were started after she resigned from the Congress. She then sarcastically added: ‘‘The present government is faithfully carrying out the orders of the previous government.”

Shah Commission

Two police officers of the Orissa police lodged a report with the Railway Police that their handbags, containing important documents of the Shah Commission, were stolen while they were travelling from Delhi to Cuttack by Kalinga Express.

Reddy Returns

UP governor Channa Reddy has resigned to enter politics. Reddy is to return to Andhra Pradesh and organise the Janata Party.

Jnanpith For Akhilan

Prime Minister Morarji Desai presented the Jnanpith award to P.V. Akilandam (Akhilan) for Chitthirappavai(painted image), his novel in Tamil. Speaking at the ceremony, Desai said writers played a great role in the developing of society.

