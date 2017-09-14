Forty Years Ago: Bansi Lal in the dock

Paper clipping from September 14, 1977 Paper clipping from September 14, 1977

Bansi Lal in the dock

The one-man Capoor Commission, inquiring into alleged excesses committed during April 1974 in Rewasa village in Bhiwani district of Haryana, is likely to submit its report to the Haryana government in the first week of October, it was reliably learnt here on Tuesday. Former Defence Minister Bansi Lal has been summoned by the commission to appear before it on September 17 in New Delhi. Lal was the chief minister when the alleged excesses took place. The commission has accepted the plea of Lal’s advocate that his client was a heart patient and could not undertake the journey to Chandigarh because of medical advice. Bansi Lal denied that he was responsible for arresting or detaining certain persons connected with the Rewasa incident during the Emergency.

Battle against MNCs

Home Minister Charan Singh came out in opposition to the import of multinational corporations’ capital into India. Addressing the Janata parliamentary party, he said that multinationals had no place in the Indian economy and no permission should be given to them “except in very exceptional cases”. Singh, who spoke for nearly two hours to the Janata MPs, pointed out that already too many collaboration agreements existed with multinational corporations. He scoffed at the agreements entered with multinational corporations for producing such items as shaving soap and toothpaste and justified the government’s recent decision on Coca Cola.

Gambling in Punjab

Punjab plans to ban gambling in clubs shortly. The state cabinet would soon give consideration to this question, which has been hanging fire for some years. Though the previous regime had also announced its decision to clamp restrictions on clubs, no steps were initiated to implement the plan. A number of social organisations have been putting pressure on the government to put an end to gambling.

