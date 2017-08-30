Forty Years Ago, August 30, 1977: Congress funds scam

Indian Express front page on August 30, 1977 Indian Express front page on August 30, 1977

Home Minister Charan Singh hinted at the possibility of the ongoing CBI investigations into the Congress funds cases bringing out involvement of some “much bigger people”. He would not say who these “much bigger people” were. Singh said the government was not so much concerned with defalcation of Congress funds as with the question of misuse of official authority in the collection of these funds and subsequent siphoning of these funds. He also spoke of the three major commissions of inquiry set up at the Centre to investigate the Emergency crimes — the Shah Commission on the Emergency excesses, the Reddy Commission to go into the allegations against Bansi Lal and the Nagarwala episode and the commission to go into Maruti affairs.

NCR on the move

The chief ministers of UP and Haryana and the chief executive councillor of Delhi agreed to work together for the implementation of the National Capital Region (NCR) plan. The rapid development of towns like Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon is expected to ease the burden on Delhi. The concept of NCR evolved in 1961 and a draft plan, prepared in 1971, was approved with modifications in 1973. Under the plan, the NCR covers an area over 30,000 sq km, 20 times the area of the Union Territory of Delhi. It includes the districts of Bulandshahr, Meerut, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Sonepat and the tehsils of Panipat and Rewari (Haryana) and five tehsils of Alwar (Rajasthan).

Rajiv and Bansi Lal

At a meeting called by the former defence minister Bansi Lal to consider the purchase of two Boeing 737s for the Communication Squadron of the IAF, one of those present was Rajiv Gandhi. In a statement filed before the P. Jagamohan Reddy Commission of Inquiry, it was said Rajiv was “understood to have been present” at the meeting, which took place on either September 28 or 29, 1976.

