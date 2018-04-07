 Forty Years Ago, April 7, 1978: Nine dead in workers’ stir

Indian Express front page on April 7, 1978 Indian Express front page on April 7, 1978

Nine persons were killed and many others injured when the police opened fire on a crowd of workers at the Bailadila iron ore project in Bastar district. Apart from these casualties, one head constable was killed by workers armed with lathis and other “lethal weapons”, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was told. A 24-hour curfew was clamped in the area. Chief Minister V K Saklescha said some persons from West Bengal wedded to violence were out to spread labour unrest in Madhya Pradesh.

Indira’s court date

The chief metropolitan magistrate, P K Jain, directed both Indira Gandhi and Pranab Mukherjee, to be present before the court April 18 during hearing of the complaints filed against them by the Shah Commission.

CPI-CPM unity

On the reunification of the CPM with CPI, West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu said there was nothing static about such possibilities but there were no prospects for the unity of the two parties in the immediate future. Speaking to Jawid Laiq of The Indian Express on the sidelines of the CPM congress in Jullundur, Basu said unlike the CPI, the CPM based its actions on principles and did not keep changing its alliances. He could not say if the Janata was a principled party because it had not yet been fully formed.

Agri Support Price

Commerce Minister Mohan Dharia told Parliament that all agriculture products of mass consumption and an essential character will have a support price. He said the agriculture ministry would be coming before the Cabinet with definite proposals in this matter. This was being done to protect the agriculturalists. Dharia asserted that because of some steps taken by the government, when in the entire world prices were going up, India was the only country where prices of a number of items had come down.

