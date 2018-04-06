Forty Years Ago, April 6, 1978: CPI-CPM Bonhomie

Indian Express front page on April 6, 1978 Indian Express front page on April 6, 1978

The Communist Party (Marxist) general secretary, E M S Namboodiripad’s reported statement to the media in Jullundur that differences between CPM and CPI could be resolved through “discussions and an open debate” is seen by the CPI leadership as a happy augury for building a national alternative of Left and democratic forces. CPI spokesperson Mohit Sen said the CPI had been ready for “open dialogue” with the CPM “at any place any time and at any level without preconditions”.

Sen said the CPI stand had been that it accepted no pre-conditions and would put forward no preconditions for CPI-CPM unity. Sen disclosed that the CPI chairman, S A Dange, in his speech at the congress plenary, laid great stress on CPI-CPM unity which in Dange’s assessment was presented at a “propaganda stage”. Dange, who had voted for the political review unanimously adopted by the party congress, roundly criticised the former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, for attacking the working class and helping growth of monopoly, Sen disclosed.

Desai Jr: No CBI Probe

There is no inquiry by the CBI against Kanti Desai, son of Prime Minister Morarji Desai, the Lok Sabha was informed. MoS for Home S D Patil said in response to a question of Vayalar Ravi, Congress MP, whether the CBI made an inquiry against Kantilal Desai on the allegations of corruption.

Janata Wins Bypoll

The Janata Party retained the Karnal Lok Sabha seat frustrating the Congress(I)’s bid to wrest it in a by-election. Janata nominee, Mohinder Singh Lather, defeated his Congress (I) rival, Chiranji Lai Sharma, by a margin of 18,379 votes. Though the margin of the Janata victory has disappointed the party’s admirers, the Congress (I) defeat has rendered infructuous Indira Gandhi’s attempt to enter North India. Mrs Gandhi, however, said she does not think the Karnal defeat is a setback.

