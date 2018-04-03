April 3, 1978, Forty Years Ago April 3, 1978, Forty Years Ago

Bihar Quota Talks

As the crucial talks on the controversial decision to reserve 26 per cent of government jobs for the backward classes in Bihar proved inconclusive, the Central leaders decided to shift the venue for further talks to Delhi. Chandra Shekhar, president of the Janata Party, told journalists that he expected a solution to the impasse to be found in the next 10 days. He added that the issue might be referred to the central parliamentary board only if the course of the Delhi discussions warranted such a step. The board had given its approval to the Karpuri Thakur ministry’s decision on the reservation issue on March 9.

Rebellion In CPI

Delegates from West Bengal at the CPI congress in Bhatinda demanded the total rejection of the draft political review report. Bishwanath Mukherjee, West Bengal CPI state secretary, wanted a complete admission of the CPI’s past failures rather than a mere admission of wrong party policy in backing the Emergency. This admission has been made in the review report now before the Congress. Mukherjee has the support of a predominant number of the Bengal delegates with the exception of some like Renu Chakravarty, who backed the review report. If the leadership fails to mollify the emotions of the diehard dissidents, the report would have to be amended, accepted or rejected by a show of hands.

CPM Meet Begins

The 10th congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) began in Jullundur amid hopes of the party’s making a bid for a left-democratic alternative. The meet is also expected to clear CPM’s stand towards the Janata Party and “open the way for the democratic and progressive forces to the Janata, Congress and CPI to join hands with the CPM”. Tripura Chief Minister Nripen Chakravarty unfurled the red flag and in his speech said the party had proved correct in its assessment of the current political situation.

