Forty Years Ago, April 27, 1978: Janata’s Young Turks

The Janata Party president Chandra Shekhar does not rule out the possibility of some kind of a group of “Young Turks” or dynamic people emerging in the party to force the leadership to pursue dynamic policies. He said such an alignment of dynamic people in a party was inevitable. However, their differences should not be personal, but on principle, he said.

President On Writers

Presenting the 12th Jnanpith award to the Bengali writer, Ashapuma Devi, the president, Sanjiva Reddy, said it was the duty of writers to instill new norms and a healthy value pattern in the minds of people, particularly when the country was passing through a period of stress. Reddy said that men of letters were the “conscience keepers of the nation” and they had to strive vigorously to create a climate of national unity and progress.

Nanda Devi Device

Indira Gandhi knew “everything about the nuclear device at the Nanda Devi heights”, according to authoritative sources. Mrs Gandhi said in Cochin that the planting of the device was not within her knowledge and that “she got some inkling of it much later”. The prime minister, Morarji Desai, was then the deputy prime minister in Mrs Gandhi’s Cabinet. When P N Haksar, who joined Mrs Gandhi as her principal secretary some time in 1967, was contacted, he said: “Who am I to know? You have come to the wrong address.” S S Khera, ICS (retd) and cabinet secretary to Jawaharlal Nehru from April 1962 to October 1964, has said in an interview in Chandigarh that he found it hard to believe that Nehru could have been a party to the planting of the nuclear device on Nanda Devi. He said he firmly believed that Nehru would have definitely consulted his Cabinet on so crucial a matter and most certainly must have discussed it with his cabinet secretary.

