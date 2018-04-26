Forty Years Ago, April 26, 1978: No Nuke Tests: PM

The Indian Express front page The Indian Express front page

Prime Minister Morarji Desai reiterated in the Lok Sabha that India will not go in for peaceful nuclear explosions and asserted that he had taken this decision “as prime minister” after considering all the technical advice an the subject. Desai was replying to questions during a calling attention notice on enriched uranium supplies for the Tarapur atomic power plant. Several members demanded that the prime minister revise his earlier decision against any more peaceful nuclear explosions because that decision was “a concession” by Desai to the US. Desai said some people suffered from America-phobia and some others from Soviet phobia. “But we have no phobias and we do not believe in doing anything under pressure.” He said he had come to the conclusion that peaceful explosions were not necessary after studying all the technical information the subject.

Bengal Janata Crisis

Four of the 29 Janata MLAs in the state have resigned from the party and joined P C Sen’s newly-formed West Bengal Panchayat Parishad. As a result, the Janata Party will lose its status as a recognised opposition party in the state assembly.

RSS vs Nanaji

RSS chief Bala Saheb Deoras does not agree with the proposal of the Janata Party general secretary, Nanaji Deshmukh, that senior leaders above the age of 60 years should denounce power. Talking to newsmen, he said: “I do not agree that all above 60 should retire from power politics.” Denying reports about the rift between External Affairs Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the RSS, Deoras said some people tried to circulate such reports with the object of a rift in RSS.

Limaye On Janata

Madhu Limaye, general secretary of the Janata Party, renewed his call for the formation of a new coalition government in Maharashtra composed of the Janata Party and the Congress. said there was nothing cloak-and-dagger about his party’s desire to form the government in Maharashtra. He was clearly for the dissolution of the present Maharashtra coalition government of the Congress and Congress-I.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App