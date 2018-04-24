Forty Years Ago, April 24, 1978: George To Industry

The Indian Express front page The Indian Express front page

Two senior ministers of the Janata government, Biju Patnaik and George Fernandes, favoured the broadbasing of entrepreneurship in large industrial houses so as to avoid the evils of family ownership. Addressing the annual session of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the ministers said it will also help in the healthy growth of industries as it has been repeatedly pointed out by big industries that the and Restrictive Trade Practices Act was preventing their expansion. If the large industrial houses become broadbased, and their ownership is diffused, they may not attract the provisions of the Act, the ministers pointed out. “I am not sowing dissension in your ranks. But, in my view, the present pattern of ownership is actually stifling industrial growth in certain sectors,” Fernandes said. He observed that the present pattern of ownership was even going against the interests of the children of the families controlling a large part of the industrial empire. Many of them were competent and skilful, but they were unable to grow in their own right because they were part of the big family. “Let us liberate them,” he said.

Indira On Simla Talks

Indira Gandhi dismissed as “absolutely ridiculous” the talk of a secret understanding between her and Z A Bhutto at Simla. Mrs Gandhi said if the Janata government had any documentary evidence about the so-called understanding, it should have produced it before Parliament. The planting of the nuclear spying device in the Himalayas was not within her knowledge when it was planted: “Though I got some inkling, it was much later, and, even then, information was not that much as the PM said recently.”

Sanjay Not In Politics

Indira Gandhi said Sanjay Gandhi was no longer in politics. She said that finding that the people did not approve of his actions, he withdrew from politics.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App