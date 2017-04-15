Forty Years Ago, April 15, 1977: Sanjay not on rolls

Indian Express Front Page, April 15, 1977 Indian Express Front Page, April 15, 1977

Bansi Lal, the man who masterminded the Emergency operations along with Sanjay Gandhi, was expelled from the Congress for six years. The Congress Working Committee met in Delhi to take the momentous decision to expel Sanjay from the party, but discovered that he was not enrolled on the party rolls even as an ordinary member. Congress spokesperson Purabi Mukherjee said newspapers had reported some time back that Sanjay had resigned from the party. “How can we take action when he is no longer in the party,” she said. The CWC also authorised the new party chief, Swaran Singh, to reprimand V.C. Shukla, who handled media and press censorship in Mrs Gandhi’s Emergency regime. Mrs Gandhi chose to stay away from the crucial meeting where the party top brass wielded a knife against her confidants. The decision to expel Bansi Lal was the last act the CWC performed under the presidentship of D.K. Barooah, who vacated the seat for Swaran Singh, the new provisional president.

Kerala’s Rajan case

The judicial pronouncement on the Rajan case was set to impact the political situation in Kerala. Opposition parties have been quick to demand the resignation of the Chief Minister, K. Karunakaran, and the suspension of police officers involved. Disbelieving Karunakaran, then-Home Minister, and the police, the high court held that the police took Rajan, a student, into custody on March 1, 1976. The court has directed them to produce the boy on April 21.

Stone throwers held

Nineteen more persons were arrested in connection with incidents of stone throwing in the interior of Srinagar city. This brings the total number of arrests made in the city to 56. A government spokesperson said the situation in the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, was peaceful.

