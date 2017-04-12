Forty Years Ago, April 12, 1977: Indira Takes Blame

Indian Express front page, April 12, 1977. Indian Express front page, April 12, 1977.

Indira Gandhi is understood to have sent a letter to the Congress President virtually owning responsibility for the Congress party’s debacle at the polls. This surprise development took place on the eve of the crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Before Mrs Gandhi sent her letter, several chief ministers had called on her. Y.B. Chavan’s house was another place where meetings took place. After this, the Congress president also met Chavan. It was not certain whether Mrs Gandhi will attend the CWC meeting. Mrs Gandhi’s supporters want the meeting to accept the collective resignation of Barooah, Congress president, and his CWC and elect a provisional president who will name a new executive.

New Congress Chief

It is certain that Brahmananda Reddy will be the new Congress president. He fits into the pattern leading Congressmen have in mind. He is from the south where the Congress swept the Lok Sabha polls and he is said to be acceptable to Indira Gandhi.

DMK Turnaround

In a dramatic about-turn, M.Karunanidhi, DMK president, and V.R. Nedunchezhian, general secretary, withdrew their resignations. They said they did so following a unanimous resolution passed at a party executive.

Naxals To Desai

Four naxalite groups presented a memorandum to PM Morarji Desai demanding the release of all political workers and the withdrawal of cases and warrants of arrest against political workers; withdrawal of paramilitary forces like CRPF and BSF from areas of peoples’ struggles like Srikakulam, Godavari valley, Kanksa, Bhojpur; repeal of measures like DIR and MISA; inquiries into cases of assassination and torture of political workers and mass killings and manhunts organised by the police and military forces in collusion with armed anti-social gangs.

