For the love of sari

Does the sari drape you in beauty or tie you down with tradition? Indian women athletes have happily made their choice. Sari, but give us a pair of trousers instead (File) Does the sari drape you in beauty or tie you down with tradition? Indian women athletes have happily made their choice. Sari, but give us a pair of trousers instead (File)

The sari is a curious cultural phenomenon in 21st century India. Worn by millions, without fuss, fervour and the benefit of brownie points; adored by many, and fetishised by a few. A small section of upper-class Indian women signs 100-sari pacts as if to keep old wealth in circulation; designers toast its rich history and beauty, rightfully so; curators of cool turn this centuries-old garment into a modern, malleable thing — at ease on the runway and the aisles of the last local to Virar.

But that hasn’t been enough to entirely debunk the anxiety around its survival. Do Indian women know how to drape a sari? And isn’t it a matter of shame if they don’t? But, however much the sari police would wish, that niggling question does not go away:

Does the sari drape you in beauty or tie you down with tradition? Indian women athletes have happily made their choice. Sari, but give us a pair of trousers instead. The Indian Olympic Association has decided that the entire Indian contingent to the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia will wear navy-blue blazers and trousers, whether they are men or women. For a while now, women athletes have objected to the earlier dress code on grounds of inconvenience — and aesthetics.

The sarkari imagination has tended to thrust some hideous colour combinations on them: Canary yellow saris and gawky navy blue jackets do not add up to chic. One hopes that the keepers of tradition don’t tie themselves up in nine yards of hurt sentiments. The athletes have made a perfectly reasonable choice, and it is to the IOA’s credit that they have listened to their concerns.

The sari is to be celebrated, for sure. But why not ask the women if they want to join in the celebrations? While you are at it, remember not to shame them into conformity. And then, let’s ask that question again: How much do we love the sari? Let’s slip on a pair of trousers and count the ways.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App