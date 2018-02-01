Fittest of them all

The list of criteria, reeled off by TMC national spokesman Derek O’Brien, is a clever stratagem, but its effect is not insalubrious. The list of criteria, reeled off by TMC national spokesman Derek O’Brien, is a clever stratagem, but its effect is not insalubrious.

While the top leadership of the Opposition block (to be) tests the waters in search of unity for the 2019 general elections, the Trinamool Congress has formalised its refusal to be led by the Congress under Rahul Gandhi. Its reluctance was already known, but now it has issued a checklist of credentials it deems necessary for the prospective leader of the front.

The candidate must be an undisputed party supremo, must be a serving chief minister, and should have been a Union cabinet minister and an MP for a considerable period. This checklist has the effect of eliminating all contenders except those from the east — Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The list of criteria, reeled off by TMC national spokesman Derek O’Brien, is a clever stratagem, but its effect is not insalubrious. It underlines the end of an era of Congress entitlement, when the party could expect to lead any alliance on the strength of seniority alone. Now, the Congress shares the Opposition space with other parties in a number of states — some of which are heading for assembly elections — and cannot claim automatic primacy.

There may be compelling tactical arguments for rejecting the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in favour of that of another, more seasoned leader. To be sure, Naveen Patnaik has been consolidating his authority in the state and projecting himself nationally. And Mamata Banerjee could be said to have considerable experience in the ways of both agitation and negotiation.

But should the Opposition be agonising about the topping even before the dish is in the oven? P Chidambaram’s expectation of Opposition unity in 2019 through a “broad consensus” suggests that the Congress knows that a meeting of minds on multiple specific issues may remain elusive. More importantly, the Opposition parties have not been able to express a coherent vision of their own.

They are largely restricted to reacting to the policies and pronouncements of the government, suggesting to the electorate that the BJP continues to set the agenda. The mantle of leadership of an Opposition front would fall naturally on a politician who articulates an independent narrative for the future. If and when that happens, the TMC’s wish list would be quickly forgotten.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App