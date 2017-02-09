February 9, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Nahata’s Film

A film by Amrit Nahata, a former Congress MP, has been confiscated under the Defence of India Rules. Nahata said the film was a poignant satire on power-hungry politicians and its purpose was to educate people in political matters. He requested the PM to ask the authorities to return all material connected with the film to him. He wants to exhibit this film while campaigning for Janata in the elections. (Nahata, who was the sitting Congress MP from Jaisalmer-Barmer, recently joined the Janata Party).

Ray, Sen Demand

More than 150 artistes, writers, teachers and other intellectuals including film directors Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen, Nihar Munshi (physician), Samar Sen and Nirmalya Acharya (editors of Weekly journal) and Soumitra Chatterjee (actor) from Calcutta in a statement demanded the, “immediate lifting of Emergency and ensuring a genuinely free and fair election”.

Congress Manifesto

The Congress in its manifesto pledged it will preserve and consolidate democracy while stepping up its war against poverty, disparities and social injustice. Reaffirming that the party will continue to aim at socialism, the 20-page document made special mention of the party’s resolve to uphold the ideals of secularism. It promised that it will protect the interests of minorities and the right of every community to pursue its faith and way of life. The manifesto said there “cannot be and will not be any compulsion in the family planning movement”.

Raj Narain On Janata

Raj Narain, the Janata Party leader released recently from jail, is confident that his party will win the Lok Sabha elections. He said he would not like to change his constituency, if Mrs Gandhi did so. He insisted that the people and voters of the Rae Bareli constituency were not for Mrs Gandhi.