February 5, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Sri Lanka’s President

Front page of the Indian Express on February 5, 1977 Front page of the Indian Express on February 5, 1977

Prime Minister J R Jayewardene, 71, assumed office as first elected Executive President of Sri Lanka. His swearing-in ceremony took place in Colombo before one million people on the wide Galle Face Green skirted by the Indian Ocean. The ceremony marked a major constitutional change effected by the second amendment to the republican constitution of Sri Lanka, which introduced a departure from the Westminster system to presidential of administration. Not since the days of monarchy has there been greater concentration of power in a single office to administer the nation’s affairs as in the office of the elected executive .

Deng On India

Half way through his Nepal visit, the Chinese Vice-Premier Deng Xiaoping indicated that Peking expects New Delhi to take certain steps to improve relations between the two countries. Deng was asked about the prospects of improvement of relations with India. At first, he said that China had taken “note” of the statements from India. He went on to add that as far as China was concerned, “we are eager to bring relations between the two countries closer but… it requires the efforts of the two sides”.

Janata’s Promise

The Janata Party will meet all expenses, including air travel, for election tours of the prime minister, Union ministers and chief ministers of the Janata-ruled states during the coming assembly elections, Janata general secretary Ramakrishna Hegde said. The prime minister, the home minister and the defence minister alone would use helicopters for electioneering.

UP CM In Mecca

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Ram Naresh Yadav called on the Imam of Heram Sharif of Mecca, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah, to pay his personal respects to the religious leader and seek his blessings for the welfare of the state and the people.

