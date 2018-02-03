February 3, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Hand For Congress (I)

Congress on the application of the latter for the allotment of either of the symbols, a pair of bullocks with the yoke on and a paid of bullock with a farmer. Congress on the application of the latter for the allotment of either of the symbols, a pair of bullocks with the yoke on and a paid of bullock with a farmer.

The rebel Congress group has been recognised as a national party and given the election symbol, the hand. The chief election commissioner (CEC) took the decision after hearing the arguments from the Congress and the rebel Congress on the application of the latter for the allotment of either of the symbols, a pair of bullocks with the yoke on and a paid of bullock with a farmer. The CEC said he had recognised the Congress led by Indira Gandhi as a national party in the name and symbol of India National Congress (I or Indira) and with the hand as its symbol. The order, he said, was provisional.

Shah Of Iran In Delhi

The Shah of Iran and Prime Minister Morarji Desai agreed during their first round of talks in New Delhi that “significant improvement in relations between countries of the region” augured well for moving ahead with the idea of regional cooperation on a large scale. An official spokesperson said the two leaders exchanged views on relations in their respective neighbourhoods including relations between countries of the Subcontinent. Questions on international relations also came up for review, with particular emphasis on developments in West Asia. By all accounts, regional and multilateral cooperation emerged as the basic theme of the Indo-Iran summit and is likely to determine the discussions during the next few days.

Mahakavi G Is Dead

Kerala’s towering poet, Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup, died in Trivandrum. He was 77. Mahakavi G, as he is popularly was convalescing in the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital after surgery for an enlarged prostate. He was reported to be making good progress considering his age. His body was taken to Emakulam and will be cremated at Thrikkakkara with police honours. Government offices and educational institutions in the state will remain closed on the day of cremation as a mark of respect.

