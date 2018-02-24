February 24, 1978, Forty Years Ago

The country’s Gross National Product (GNP) is likely to register a growth rate of five per cent in 1977-78 compared to the feeble 1.6 per cent growth rate in 1976-77. The country’s Gross National Product (GNP) is likely to register a growth rate of five per cent in 1977-78 compared to the feeble 1.6 per cent growth rate in 1976-77.

Growth At 5%

The country’s Gross National Product (GNP) is likely to register a growth rate of five per cent in 1977-78 compared to the feeble 1.6 per cent growth rate in 1976-77, according to the pre-Budget Economic Survey presented to Parliament. This will be due to a large increase in foodgrains production, which is expected to be 121 million tonne in 1977-78 compared to 111 million tonne last year. The production of commercial crops is also generally higher this year, with the exception of jute and mesta. A curious feature of the price situation, which directly affects the consumer, is that while the price index rose by less than 1 per cent between March and December in 1977, the consumer price index went up in the same period by 5.3 per cent (This may indicate that the middleman continues to make large profits at the expense or the producer as well as the consumer).

Koirala Released

Former Nepalese Prime Minister, B P Koirala has been released on the condition that he will appear before the Special Tribunal on the date stipulated by it. His release from judicial custody shortly after midnight and at once driven in a police jeep to his residence.

Nijalingappa To Stay

S Nijalingappa withdrew his resignation from the Janata Party, following a meeting with the party president, Chandra Shekhar, who called on him at his residence in Chitradurga. Nijalingappa said he had agreed to this after a request to the effect from the party president.

Punjab Frees Naxals

The Punjab government ordered withdrawal of the cases against 15 Naxalites. The order was issued bv Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in line with the national policy of giving Naxalites a chance to return to the mainstream of national politics.

