February 23, 1978, Forty Years Ago

Minister State for Home Dhanik Lal Mandal told Parliament that there was no question of the Centre initiating a dialogue with the chief ministers. Minister State for Home Dhanik Lal Mandal told Parliament that there was no question of the Centre initiating a dialogue with the chief ministers.

Centre-state ties

The Janata government does not consider it necessary review the constitutional provisions relating to Centre-State relations or to have a formal national debate on the issue. Minister State for Home Dhanik Lal Mandal told Parliament that there was no question of the Centre initiating a dialogue with the chief ministers. But if any CM wanted, he was free to discuss the subject with the prime minister. While the Opposition, particularly the CPM, insisted that the government should have a fresh look at the issue, many Janata MPs sought steps to ensure that the Centre is not weakened. Some of them cautioned the government against attempts by certain forces to disintegrate the country.

Kissa Kursi Ka

The Kissa Kursi Ka case moved to the next stage with the chief metropolitan magistrate committing the two accused, V C Shukla and Sanjay Gandhi, to stand trial in the sessions court. Earlier, the resumed cross-examination of the second approver, K S Yadav, who made an about-turn from the stand he had taken in his confessional statement, concluded with both the defence counsel electing not to cross-examine him. The CBI case is that the two accused had conspired to destroy evidence by burning the Hindi feature film, Kissa Kursi Ka, made by Amrit Nahata, MP. The negative prints of the film were burnt in the premises of Maruti Limited, according to the CBI.

Masani Is Panel Chief

The Minorities Commission set up with Minoo Masani as its chairman will take care of not only the interests of religious minorities, but also linguistic minorities. The commission has Justice M R Ansari, former chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir, and V V John, eminent educationist and former vice-chancellor of Jodhpur University, as its members. The commission is the first of its kind to be set up since Independence.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App