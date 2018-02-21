February 21, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Sanjiva Reddy addresses MPs

Express front page forty years ago Express front page forty years ago

President Sanjiva Reddy addresses MPs

President Sanjiva Reddy said the strategy of national development was being reoriented to rectify the neglect of rural areas and to solve the problem of unemployment. He listed the primary objectives of the new strategy as removal of unemployment and substantial under-employment, increasing the availability of basic goods and services to the people in the lowest income groups in the same period, a significant reduction in disparities of income and wealth and a steady progress towards technical self-reliance. Reddy, in his first address to the joint session of Parliament, sounded a warning to elements indulging in terrorism. “The government cannot obviously permit lawlessness and violence. Stringent deterrent action will be taken against those indulging in them,” the President added.

Power hungry Indira

The Shah Commission heard for the first time gave a complete resume of the evidence against Mrs Indira Gandhi, describing how she perverted well-established procedures and abused the authority of the prime minister to engineer declaration of the Emergency. As the counsel for the commission, Karl Khandalawala, summed it up, Mrs Gandhi had played a fraud on the President, a fraud on the Council of Ministers and a fraud on the people. According to Khandalawala, Mrs Gandhi had decided on an Emergency for two reasons — “to satisfy her insatiable craving for despotic power, and to prevent her dream of dynastic succession from being shattered”.

Spotlight on Lokpal

Members of all sides, the Janata Party and the various opposition groups in the Lok Sabha, spotlighted the need to pass the Lokpal Bill during the upcoming Parliament session. They were all critical on the delay in the adoption of the vital legislative measure, which is presently undergoing scrutiny before a joint committee of the two Houses.

