February 20, 1978, Forty Years Ago: PM On neighbours

PM Morarji Desai On Neighbours

Prime Minister Morarji Desai told the Janata Parliamentary Party that India is trying to improve its friendly relations with all its neighbours. A large number of the JPP members expressed the desire that more effective steps should be taken for establishing peace and amity in the Indian Subcontinent. Reviewing the country’s foreign policy, the prime minister said that foreign minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s recent visit to Pakistan had proved very successful and it had paved the way for greater amity between the two nations. PM Desai also said that the present climate is very good for India’s collaboration with its neighbours.

Pankaj Mullick dead

Eminent musician and exponent of Tagore songs, Pankaj Kumar Mullick, died after cardiac arrest at his South Calcutta residence. The 73-year-old singer first aired his “golden” voice from All India Radio in 1927 and continued his association with it till his last days. Mullick, who constituted the great musical trinity with K L Saigal and blind singer K C Dey, was equally well-versed in Tagore songs, geet, bhajan and ghazal in traditional classical style. Like Saigal’s “Babul mora naihar chooto hi jaye”, Mullick’s haunting melody, “Piya milan ko jana”, continues to delight music lovers all over the country. Pankaj Mullick received Padma Sri in 1970 and Dada Saheb Phalke award in 1973.

JP’s retirement

Jaya Prakash Narayan announced his decision to sever connections with all organisations and institutions with which he had so far been associated. Explaining that his present state of health did not permit him to function in the same manner as he used to, JP appealed to “friends and colleagues” not to attempt to persuade him to rescind his decision. He said, “by releasing me from all formal responsibilities, they will not only help me but also the cause I hold dear”. In a statement issued by him JP, however, assured that he would continue to take an interest in his friends’ and colleagues’ programmes and his general advice and guidance would be available to all.

