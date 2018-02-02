February 2, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Parties And Tax

Express front page forty years ago (File) Express front page forty years ago (File)

Parties And Tax

Political parties will have to account for their income and wealth if they do not want to pay taxes on them. The Union Cabinet took this decision but no ordinance was issued to amend the Income Tax Act and the Wealth Tax Act. Income from investments in movable and immovable properties as well as donations from non-members will be exempted from income tax. However, the ban on company donations, which was imposed in 1969, will continue.

There will also be no change in taxation of expenditure by taxpayers on advertisements in souvenirs and the like published by political parties.

Janata Crisis

Prime Minister Morarji Desai and the Union Health Minister Raj Narain are understood to have telephonically contacted S Nijalingappa, who had resigned from the Janata Party and also announced his decision to quit politics, persuading him to withdraw his resignation.

Disclosing this in , M S Gurupadaswamy, permanent invitee to the national executive of the party, said the resignation of Nijalingappa from the party was a rude shock and he could not think of the Janata Party tn Karnataka without him.

I For Indira

For the limited purpose of getting a symbol for the coming Assembly elections, the rebel Congress has decided to style itself “the Indian National Congress (I)”. Buta Singh, general secretary of the rebel Congress, explained to newsmen that I stood for Indira. In its application to the Election Commission for either of the two symbols — a pair of bullocks with the yoke on and farmer with a pair of bullocks — the party has described itself as the Indian National Congress (I).

World Cup Team

V J Phillips of the Railways will lead the hockey team in the four tests against Pakistan (two in India and two in Pakistan) and for the World Cup at Buenos Aires, Argentina.

