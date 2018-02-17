February 17, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Muhammad Ali dethroned

Express Front Page forty years ago (File) Express Front Page forty years ago (File)

Ali Dethroned

Challenger Leon Spinks scored one of the most stunning upsets in the history of the heavyweight division when he dethroned champion Muhammad Ali on a split, 15-round points decision at the Hilton Hotel sports pavilion in Las Vegas. After several close calls in title matches over the last two years, the 36-year-old Ali finally met his match as Spinks rallied to win the last three rounds of punishing contest.

No Netaji Probe

The Union government has decided that there is no need for any fresh investigation into the circumstances of the death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, it is learnt. The demand for another probe into the death of Netaji was revived recently at the time of his anniversary on January 23. Speaking in the Central Hall of Parliament when Netaji’s portrait was unveiled there, the leading Janata member of the Lok Sabha, Samar Guha, had said he had “not an iota of doubt” that Netaji did not die in the air crash in Formosa in 1945 and the death was “nothing but a myth”.

President For PRI

President N Sanjiva Reddy began his Rajasthan tour with a call for decentralisation of power. He addressed a conference of the newly-elected panchas and sarpanchas near Jaipur, where he said decentralisation of power was not going to weaken the country. “The country becomes weak only when there is concentration of power in Delhi or elsewhere,” he said.

Indian Ocean Meet

A joint communique issued at the conclusion of the first regional meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government of Asia and the Pacific in Sydney called upon big powers and major users of the Indian Ocean to cooperate effectively with the littoral and hinterland states and with the ad hoc committee in the current consultations for convening a conference on the Indian Ocean.

