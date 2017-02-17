February 17, 1977, Forty Years Ago

PM For Order

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi rejected charges of authoritarianism against her and said, “Really, the election is a clear refutation of these allegations.” “We will accept the verdict of the people and after the election, whatever the government, I hope all parties will be able to get together to solve the problems of the country,” Mrs Gandhi told the London Times in an interview in Delhi. In the interview, published on the front page of the newspaper, Mrs Gandhi said she did not think the time was ripe for lifting the Emergency. “We could not suddenly slip into disorder. I hope not, but that is why the Emergency should remain, though we are not using it.” She said she had relaxed the Emergency because “you could not have elections without relaxing it”.

Parole For Detenus

The persons still in jail and contesting elections in Uttar Pradesh would be released on parole, Chief Minister N.D. Tiwari disclosed this in Lucknow. He said this measure would be taken in the case of those whose detention could not be revoked for some reasons. They would, however, be allowed to come out on parole and campaign for themselves.

Congress In Delhi

The Congress announced its candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The only casualty among the seven sitting members is Mukul Banerjee, who held the New Delhi seat. The newcomer is Charanjit Singh, senior vice-president of the New Delhi Municipal Committee, whose family holds the Coca Cola franchise. Shashi Bhushan has been shifted from the South Delhi constituency, which he won by over 70,000 votes, to combat Atal Behari Vajpayee in New Delhi. Aruna Asaf Ali, former mayor of Delhi, was offered the seat as an independent with Congress support. But she refused.