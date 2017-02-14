February 14, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Mrs Pandit Joins CFD

Indian Express front page on February 14, 1977 Indian Express front page on February 14, 1977

Vijayalakshmi Pandit has decided to join the Congress for Democracy (CFD), the party headed by Jagjivan Ram. Mrs Pandit met Jayaprakash Narayan in New Delhi. By joining the CFD, Mrs Pandit may not be increasing its political strength, but will definitely be adding to its stature. Her support to the opposition will also provide grist to its propaganda mill. Both the CFD and the Janata Party may now say that even Mrs Gandhi’s aunt has left her. The unhappiness of Mrs Pandit over Mrs Gandhi’s “actions” has been known for some time. But it was not certain whether she would come out openly against the prime minister.

Janata Seat Talks

All differences between the Janata Party and the Congress for Democracy on the allocation of seats were stated to have been removed at a meeting between Jayaprakash Narayan, Jagjivan Ram and Charan Singh. The list of candidates from Bihar has been left to be finalised by JP. During the day, JP had a long meeting with Morarji Desai, chairman of the Janata Party, who had just returned after a tour of Bihar. He also had meetings with two CFD leaders, H.N. Bahuguna and Chandrasekhar. JP also discussed the allocation of seats in Maharashtra with

S.M. Joshi.

CPI In Bihar

The talks between the Congress and the CPI for adjustment of seats in Bihar have virtually broken down. The CPI

has announced the names of candidates for as many as 17 seats. The Congress had earlier announced the names of

candidates for all but 11 of the state’s 54 seats. Today it came out with nine more names. It is already known that while the CPI will have electoral adjustments with the Congress in Kerala, West Bengal and possibly in Tamil Nadu, it intends to have understanding with Jagjivan Ram’s Congress for Democracy in UP and Orissa.