February 1, 1978, Forty Years Ago

Forty years ago on Feb 1

Congress Symbols

The Congress will fight the February Assembly elections with the party’s eight-year-old symbol, cow and calf, following Mrs Gandhi’s withdrawal of her appeal to the Supreme Court. Buta Singh, general secretary of Mrs Gandhi’s party, applied to the Election Commission for the allotment of a common symbol, “a farmer with two bullocks”, to the rebel Congress candidates. Two bullocks with the yoke on was the election symbol of the Congress until the split on the eve of the 1971 general elections.

Nijalingappa resigns

S Nijalingappa, the septuagenarian Janata Party leader and former chief minister of Karnataka, has resigned from the party and quit politics. Nijalingappa told this newspaper that the selection of Janata Party candidates for the Assembly elections had left him depressed. He complained that a number of defectors, who had recently walked over to the party from the Congress, had been given tickets. “How can I ask for votes from the people for these defectors,” he asked.

Centre-Akali Row

A major political row brewing between the Centre and Punjab over the control of three water channel headworks, could affect the Janata-Akali alliance at the Centre. Prime Minister Morarji Desai has written to Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal that Punjab has a statutory obligation to hand over the headworks at Ferozepur, Harike and Ropar to the Centre under the Punjab Reorganisation Act. Desai pointed out that clearance for the Thein Dam project was given on the understanding that the headworks would be transferred to the Bhakra Management Board.

Janata Discontent

There is discontent among Janata workers in several constituencies of greater Bombay and the rest of Maharashtra over the alleged “wrong” choice of candidates by the party high command for assembly elections.

