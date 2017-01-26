January 26, 1977 Forty Years Ago: President’s Speech

President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed appealed to all political parties to eschew bitterness and rancour during the election campaign. In his Republic Day broadcast, the president said all political parties should help maintain peace and calm in the country. The president painted a heartening picture of progress made by the country and said that success achieved should not “make us complacent and blind us to our shortcomings”.

SC On COFEPOSA

The Supreme Court ruled that the presidential orders of June 27, 1975 and January 8, 1976 completely barred a detenu held under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) from seeking reliefs through courts, in conditions of detention.

Fernandes Not Out

Socialist Party leader N.G. Goray welcomed George Fernandes’ decision to withdraw his resignation from the chairmanship of the party. Goray said it was a wise move for the sake of the socialist movement. Fernandes resigned as he did not want to be party to the Socialist Party national executive decision to participate in the Lok Sabha elections under the present circumstances. Perturbed at his resignation, the national executive made a request to Fernandes to take back his resignation. Surendra Mohan, the general secretary of the Socialist Party, has reportedly received a letter from Fernandes, agreeing to withdraw his resignation.

Padma Awards

Bharatanatyam legend T. Balasaraswathy and Hindustani musician Annapoorna Ravi Shankar were awarded Padma Bhushan along with Jagmohan, vice-chairman of Delhi Development Authority.

Ustad Allah Rakha Khan, Dr Bhupendra Kumar Hazarika, painters G.R. Santosh and Sabavala were among those chosen for Padmashree.