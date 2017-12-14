Eye on the ball

There is now a recognition, at least among economists and analysts, that a pick up in the investment cycle could be several quarters away. There is now a recognition, at least among economists and analysts, that a pick up in the investment cycle could be several quarters away.

The focus will be on the economy over the next few months as the government readies for what could be its last full-fledged budget before the end of its five-year term in May 2019. That’s not just because of recent concerns on growth but also after the release of data on Tuesday which showed annual inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surging to a 15 month high to 4.88 per cent in November — from 3.58 per cent in October — and industrial growth dropping to a three-month low in October. Food inflation, especially, has been high over the last three months with a spike in prices of vegetables and fruit, while core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, has remained elevated for three months in a row — with the data being in line with earlier projections of the RBI. In a recent assessment during its monetary policy review, the RBI had indicated that the moderation in inflation, excluding food and fuel, seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2017-18 has by and large reversed. The RBI had, in fact, revised its inflation forecast upwards in the range 4.3 to 4.7 per cent for the next two quarters of this fiscal while saying that the risks were evenly balanced in terms of its growth forecast of 6.7 per cent for the year.

Tuesday’s data is a pointer to a couple of things. One, the prospect of a cut in interest rates has receded further. Indeed, if average consumer inflation remains elevated and above the RBI’s range, we could well see a reversal of the rate reduction cycle. What also has to be borne in mind is the fact that the government is yet to raise pump prices with the rise in crude oil prices. Demand may not be as weak as reckoned earlier with firms passing on higher input costs as margin pressures build up. Either way, the benefits of low oil prices — which led to a bonanza for this government for a good part of its term in office so far — are now reversing, posing challenges to economic management. On the positive side, despite a widening of the current account, capital flows are still robust and the rupee strong. From a broader macro-stability perspective, there may not be much to worry.

The bigger challenge would be to stay the course on consolidating some of the gains on the macro economic front, further simplifying and easing procedures for GST and focusing on its implementation and on physical infrastructure. There is now a recognition, at least among economists and analysts, that a pick up in the investment cycle could be several quarters away. The question, therefore, is whether a government under attack for not generating enough jobs and which will soon enter its terminal year in office, is in a position to keep its eye on the ball.

