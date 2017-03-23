March 23, 1977, Forty Years Ago

Mrs Gandhi Resigns

Mrs Indira Gandhi submitted her resignation from the post of prime minister and offered to the new government “constructive cooperation in the common tasks facing our nation”. She said this on behalf of the Congress party and herself. “The collective judgement of the people must be respected. My colleagues and I accept this verdict unreservedly and with the spirit of humility. Elections are part of the democratic process to which we are deeply committed,” she said.

Sanjay Quits Politics

Sanjay Gandhi indicated that he would quit active politics and devote himself to “quiet constructive work”. Asked about his plans after his defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, he said, “I have been thinking of what to do. There are other ways of serving the people outside Parliament.”

Compact Cabinet

The Janata Party is in favour of a Union Cabinet that is not large. The formation of the Cabinet is the prerogative of the leader, but the consensus within the party was for a compact one, party general secretary L.K. Advani told newspersons. The party national committee which met for the second day today discussed the code of conduct for ministers. It will be finalised tomorrow.

RSS Ban Lifted

The Union government lifted the ban imposed on the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh, Anand Marg, Jammat-e-Islami-e-Hind and 24 other organisations. The organisations were banned in July 1975 under the Defence and Internal Security of India Rules. The ban was clamped on these organisations after the proclamation of the Emergency in June 1975.

Left Backs Janata

The CPM and its allies, the RSP and the Forward Bloc, decided at a joint meeting that they would support the Janata Ministry at the centre, but not join it.

