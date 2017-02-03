Doubly Hurtful

The bill introduced by Lofgren rang alarm bells in the Indian IT sector because it was accompanied by news that Donald Trump has drafted an executive order to overhaul the visa programme software services firms use to send skilled workers to the US. The bill introduced by Lofgren rang alarm bells in the Indian IT sector because it was accompanied by news that Donald Trump has drafted an executive order to overhaul the visa programme software services firms use to send skilled workers to the US.

On Tuesday, stocks of Indian IT majors such as Infosys, Wipro, HCL and TCS took a beating at the Mumbai Stock Exchange following the introduction of a new bill in the US House of Representatives. Introduced by the Californian Democrat, Zoe Lofgren, the bill seeks to more than double the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders from $ 60,000 to $ 1,30,000. While there have been earlier attempts at legislation to amend the rules pertaining to the H-1B visa programme, the bill introduced by Lofgren rang alarm bells in the Indian IT sector because it was accompanied by news that US President Donald Trump has drafted an executive order to overhaul the visa programme software services firms use to send skilled workers to the US. Reportedly, Trump’s senior policy adviser Stephen Miller has proposed scrapping the existing lottery system used to award the visas and replacing it with a system that favours visa petitions for jobs that pay the highest salaries. For the Indian IT sector that has been facing a loss in profitability, the proposed amendments to the H-1B visa programme could not have come at a worse time. The restrictions could have a negative spinoff on the US economy as well.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services rules stipulate that 65,000 H-1B visas be awarded every year to foreign nationals working in “specialty” areas including computer programmers, scientists and engineers (another 20,000 such visas are awarded to foreign nationals working in the US). About 65 per cent of them go to the technology sector. The former US ambassador to India, Richard Verma, estimated last year, that around 70 per cent of the H-1B visas are given to Indian workers annually. Many tech companies in Silicon Valley tend to hire Indians in technical roles directly or use their services through Indian software companies such as TCS, Wipro and Infosys. There has been criticism that these companies use the H-1B visas to fill entry-level IT jobs. Donald Trump and other protectionists in the US establishment would want these jobs to go to Americans. But representatives of Silicon Valley majors like Microsoft and Google have reiterated that the H-1B visas are critical for recruiting specialised workers for jobs they can’t fill with US citizens — writing code, for example, is a dying pursuit amongst Americans.

Having said that, Indian software companies need to de-risk their business methods. They must leverage technological breakthroughs — in robotics and artificial intelligence, for example. Trump’s “America First” goal could be the spur for India’s badly-delayed participation in the automation revolution — the Fourth Industrial Revolution.