Don’t Look Away

On Valentine’s Day, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had brought Barcelona, every football romantic’s fantasy club, on their knees in the city that epitomises romance. The 4-0 defeat was a never-seen-before submission by Barcelona, prompting PSG manager Unai Emery to gush that this was their vision of La La Land. His side met the same haunting fate like the movie did at Oscars. This close to a win, PSG were beaten in their Champions League pre-quarterfinals in the cruellest fashion. Cruel for them, magical for the rest of the world. No team had ever overcome a four-goal first leg deficit in the history of Champions League. Even UEFA, European football’s governing body, gave Barcelona a zero per cent chance of making a comeback in its statistical preview. Most sides wouldn’t even dare to imagine winning from such a scenario. Barcelona, however, aren’t most sides.

In the last decade, Barcelona have redefined footballing philosophy. They have shown just one way of playing — to keep the ball and score the goals. It sounds ridiculously simple, but anyone who has ever kicked a ball would know just how complex executing these relentless attacks can be. This clarity of thought saw the Camp Nou side through, even though the club is going through one of its most troubled phases in recent times. It was nothing but incessant forays at the goal, something that Barcelona have crystallised their magic into, leading to three goals in eight manic minutes — including the added five.

For a change, it wasn’t Messi who was Barca’s messiah. Instead, their heroes of the night were Brazilian Neymar and Sergi Roberto, who Barca manager Luis Enrique had joked couldn’t score a goal even if the post was the size of a rainbow. This win will go down in footballing folklore. For players, it’ll be an example of self-belief; for the coaches, a study in tactics; and for fans who switched off the TV assuming it was all over after the 87th minute, this was a reminder that, when Barcelona are playing, it’s never over until it’s over.