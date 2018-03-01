Uneasy rider

Companies like Royal Enfield send a tiny number of bikes to the US, and according to Trump, the import duty is zero. Companies like Royal Enfield send a tiny number of bikes to the US, and according to Trump, the import duty is zero.

Motorcycle mania threatens international trade relations at the highest levels. Harley-Davidson (NYSE symbol HOG, poetically enough), Milwaukee’s finest contribution to Americana, is not upset about India’s duties on imported motorcycles, but a fantastic man in Washington is. For the second time in a fortnight, POTUS has raged about no benefits going to American industry from India halving the import duty on superbikes, from 100 per cent to 50 per cent. Harley itself has seized the opportunity to slash prices on its new models for 2018, the Softail Deluxe, the Low Rider and the iconic Fat Boy. But in a meet with governors at the White House, Trump has expressed his chagrin, and essayed a mincing, hand-wringing impression of a “beautiful” man who called from New Delhi to tell him of the duty cuts.

The irony is that this is just about boys and their toys. High-end motorcycles and superbikes could be the least important US export to India. They are as expensive or costlier than popular sedans, and the market is very niche. The US sends more value in tree nuts to India (worth $522 million in 2016), and when was the last you saw an American tree nut? Harley sightings are even more rare, but we have a situation over it.

To be fair, Trump does have a point, which is limited, naturally: Fair’s fair. Companies like Royal Enfield send a tiny number of bikes to the US, and according to Trump, the import duty is zero. Now, shouldn’t India extend a reciprocal courtesy? Certainly, New Delhi should reciprocate, but perhaps it would be nicer if the trade was not in motorcycles, but in something more substantial, like stones and metals. It’s “yuge”, much yuger than bikes, even if Firestar Diamond just filed for bankruptcy in New York.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya