January 17, 1976, Forty Years Ago: Posters Removed

All the posters in favour of a comeback by former vice-premier, Deng Xiaoping have been removed from the centre of Peking after a week-long campaign. The authorities also took away thousands of wreaths put at the Tiananmen Gate in memory of the later premier, Chou Enlai. The clean-up operation took place over the night. By morning, the approaches to the Forbidden City were back to normal. Big posters, huge slogans, poems, caricatures — one 28 metres long — all disappeared along with the crowds of thousands of readers. Thus ended a popular movement that sprang up on the first anniversary of Chou Enlai’s death on January 8.

Sanjay Slams CPI

Youth Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi said the CPI had only a one-point programme of spreading falsehood. Gandhi attacked the CPI saying various rumours were being spread about the Youth Congress. “It is said we are imperialists, fascists and reactionaries,” he said.

Gandhi said when the British were ruling India, the CPI was helping and cooperating with them. He referred to the Jana Sangh as a fascist organisation and said after the 1967 elections, this very party (CPI) formed governments with it in various states.

CPI Reaffirms Ties

It is necessary that we carry forward the tradition of unity and friendship between the CPI and the Congress in the fundamental interest of the nation; the CPI will not allow anyone to break the friendship and understanding with the Congress, Bhupesh Gupta, MP and CPI leader, said while addressing a public rally in Mysore.

New Party Soon

The process of unification of non-communist parties was almost complete and a formal announcement may be made by Jayaprakash Narayan in a few weeks time, H.V. Kamath, former socialist MP and member of the Constituent Assembly, said in Madras.