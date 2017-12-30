December 30, 1977, Forty Years Ago

In a statement outlining a seven-point action programme for Congressmen and the people, the AICC said there had been a regrettable deviation by the Janata government from the nationally-accepted policy on language. In a statement outlining a seven-point action programme for Congressmen and the people, the AICC said there had been a regrettable deviation by the Janata government from the nationally-accepted policy on language.

Congress Warns Govt

The Congress warned the government against any deviation from the national language policy. In a statement outlining a seven-point action programme for Congressmen and the people, the AICC said there had been a regrettable deviation by the Janata government from the nationally-accepted policy on language. There was continuing violation of the policy of parallel use of Hindi and English for communications to non-Hindi speaking states, and certain remarks of Janata leaders had created an impression that the language policy accepted by the country in 1965 would be altered, it said.

‘Not Parallel AICC’

The convention of Congressmen, which, like a time bomb, is threatening to shatter the Congress, may turn out to be a damp squib — if what Kamiapati Tripathi, the chairman of the convention’s steering committee, told newsmen is true — for it all depends on Indira Gandhi, whose supporters are organising the convention. Tripathi clarified that the convention was not a parallel AICC, as had been reported by the press. It was a convention of Congress workers to consider the situation which had arisen since the Janata government came to power, what Congressmen should do in this situation and give a lead to the country.

Poet Pant Dead

The doyen among Hindi poets, Sumitranandan Pant, died in Allahabad following a heart attack. He was 77. Known for his portrayal of tender emotions and the variegated moods of nature, Pant first led the Chhayavadi school and then the Rahasyavadi school of Hindi poetry. He was awarded the prestigious Jnanpith award for his work on Chidambra in 1971. His latest work, Satyakaam, is considered as one of the greatest epics in Hindi literature. Pant was born on May 20, 1900 at Kausali in Almora district of Uttar Pradesh. He later made Allahabad his home and continued to wield his pen to the last.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App