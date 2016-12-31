December 29, 1976, Forty Years Ago: Oil Deal

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi spent two hours walking bare-footed on dazzling white sand in Bangaram island in Lakshadweep. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi spent two hours walking bare-footed on dazzling white sand in Bangaram island in Lakshadweep.

Oil Deal

The government, by an ordinance, took over the refining and marketing operations of the American-owned oil company, Caltex. With this, nearly 26.9 million tonnes of refining capacity out of a total of 27.4 million tonnes will be in the public sector. The only refinery that remains out of government control is the Assam Oil Company at Digboi and negotiations for its takeover are in progress. Under the agreement between the government and Caltex, a net sum of Rs 13 crore has to be paid in US dollars to Caltex, which has agreed to supply 1.25 million tonnes of oil annually from the Gulf countries for five years.

Hua’s Overtures

Chairman Hua Kuo-Feng has held out an olive branch to the radicals, promising them pardon if they make a clean breast of their past errors and denounce Madam Chiang Ching and her radical colleagues. In his speech to the National Agricultural Conference, Hua said the attack should be confined to the gang of four. Charges of treason were brought against Mao Zedong’s widow and her three accomplices.

Spanish Communists

Santiago Carrillo, general secretary of Spain’s outlawed Communist Party, was released from prison on a bail of $ 4,200. Seven members of the party’s executive committee were also released on bail.

Indira’s Holiday

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi spent two hours walking bare-footed on dazzling white sand in Bangaram island in Lakshadweep. At the crack of dawn, dressed in a salwar kurta and blue chunni, Mrs Gandhi embarked on her journey in a small motor boat from INS Vikrant. Seconds after touching shore, Mrs Gandhi walked on the white sandy beeches, treading in knee-deep water, collecting corals and shells. Bangaram is being developed as a tourist destination.